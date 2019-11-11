|
November 3, 1945 -
November 6, 2019
Warren Dean Bannister passed away suddenly, surrounded by loved ones, on the morning of Wednesday, November 6th at Skagit Valley Hospital.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service held Saturday, November 16th from 2pm-5pm at Fredonia Grange in Mount Vernon, WA.
Dean was born on November 3rd, 1945 in Brisbane, Australia to Hugh & Cecile (Cooke) Bannister. He graduated from Sultan High School in Sultan, WA. On March 3rd, 1988 he married his other half, Janice Ann Bacoka in Mount Vernon, WA.
Dean owned a septic design & installation company in Skagit Valley for over 30 years and was known and respected in his community.
He enjoyed anything to do with the outside, whether it was mushroom picking, spending hours on the boat teaching his grandkids how to be fishermen, or watching their sporting events every Saturday with their Nana. To sum up Dean Bannister in a paragraph is impossible, but to the people that knew and loved him, he will be greatly missed.
Dean is survived by his wife Janice Bannister; two daughters, Sarah McCown and husband Zach McCown of Mount Vernon, WA, Tonya Ferrari and husband Frank Ferrari of Lake Stevens, WA; two step-sons, Steve Hoover, Jason Hoover and his wife Tamy Hoover; ten grandkids: Hunter, Hudson and Harper McCown; Alexa, Ella and Frankie Ferrari; Max, Zoe, Andrew and Zach Hoover; his sister Sandi Tidwell of Gladstone, OR and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Cecile Bannister.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 12, 2019