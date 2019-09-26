|
January 11, 1930 -
September 18, 2019
Wayne Berge, a resident of Anacortes for 25 years, passed away at Providence Hospital in Everett on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from complications following surgery.
Wayne was a man who lived a full and interesting life, full of adventure and love. He was a pilot, sailor, engineer, fisherman, skier, gamer and family man.
Wayne was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on January 11, 1930, the son of Herman and Beatrice Berge. He attended school there and played on the high school football team and was a pole vaulter on the track team. It was here in New Jersey that he learned to fly fish, a passion that he pursued his whole life.
After high school, he joined the Navy. At the outbreak of the Korean War he saw the opportunity to become a pilot, fulfilling a childhood dream. He was trained in Pensacola, Florida originally on prop planes and then switching to jets. He served during the war flying off various aircraft carriers.
After being discharged from the Navy, he continued to fly with his reserve group. He also went to the New Jersey Institute of Technology obtaining an engineering degree. It was this degree that brought him to the West Coast and eventually to Boeing, where he worked for 33 years, retiring as an engineering manager in 1992.
Wayne's second passion after flying, was racing sailboats. He raced boats for 50 years in the Puget Sound region. He began with a Flying Scott, moved on to a San Juan 24, and eventually to a J-35 called "The Boss". He was an ardent racer, often a winner, always a keen competitor.
Wayne was also a fisherman who fished all over the western states and especially eastern Washington. Lake Chopaka in the Okanagan was his lake of choice and was visited every year for 60 years. Always fly fishing and always catch and release. He also was an expert skier, frequenting the slopes both here in Washington and many of the other western states. A highlight was a trip with the Boeing Ski Club to Austria to ski around Salzburg.
With age he had to give up some of his sports, so he sought new outlets. After selling his sailboat he moved to remote control sailboats. He could be found every Saturday afternoon on the float at Seafarer's park racing Soling boats around the buoys. He also became a gamer as a way to continue flying. He started as a Beta testing for Microsoft and eventually joined a squadron of like-minded folks that flew World War Two airplanes. He "flew" several nights a week with a group that challenged other squadrons all over the world.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Beatrice Berge and by his son Eric Berge.
Wayne leaves behind his wife and partner of 28 years, Diana Berge; his daughter Cynthia (Mace Powell) and his stepdaughter Elizabeth Webster; his brother Ronald Berge; and nephews: Stephen (Jeannie), Christopher (Patty) Berge and niece Jennifer (Scott Fisher); and great- nieces Isabel Berge, Makayla Berge and Elora Fisher and great nephew David Fisher.
A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held at the Skyline Cabana on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Soroptimist International of Anacortes for their scholarship fund.
Published in Anacortes American on Oct. 2, 2019