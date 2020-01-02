Home

WAYNE JOSEPH SOUCY Obituary
July 17, 1930 -
December 22, 2019

Wayne Joseph Soucy, 89, native of Anacortes, passed peacefully at his residence on Sunday, December 22, 2019.

He was born on July 17, 1930, the son of Philip and Marguerite (LeMaister) Soucy. His mom was a member of the Samish Indian Nation.

Wayne joined the US Coast Guard following his graduation from Anacortes High School in 1949. After his honorable discharge, he fielded various careers, not necessarily in the order mentioned: he was a commercial fisherman in Alaska for a short period; in Anacortes he was employed by the Anacortes Fire Department, where he later became a volunteer fireman; he spent 20 years working at the Anacortes Plywood Mill and his career finally ended at the Skagit County Parks and Recreation, serving 20 years with them.

Wayne married Maureen Edwards and they had four children, one son and three daughters. While their marriage of 20 years ended in a divorce, they remained lifelong friends. Family meant everything to Wayne.

He was an Elder at the Samish Indian Nation and enjoyed the tribal gatherings. His favorite pastimes were: woodworking; carving and painting native canoe paddles and making native drums, for family and friends; hunting, being a member of the Skagit Muzzle Loaders for many years and playing friendly poker with family, especially during Thanksgiving and Christmas when they would play cards all day long.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings and in-laws: Romaine (Adele) Soucy, brother-in-law: Wayne Rice and Judy (Jack Fees).

He is survived by his former wife and friend: Maureen; their children: Shawn (Tiny) Soucy; Kathy (Jim Stone), Kim (Casey Padgett) and Erin (Dwayne Clark); his sister: Laurie Rice; grandchildren: Stephanie (Ali Adams), Levi (Tori) Lowrie, Isaac Graham, Michael (Amber) and Chrystal Soucy; great- grandchildren: Oliver and Layla Adams and Landon Soucy.

Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at Noon on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Fernhill Cemetery in Anacortes, WA.

To share memories of Wayne, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 5, 2020
