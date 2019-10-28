|
Wayne Olson, 82, of Burlington, WA, passed away on October 24, 2019, with his wife, Regina, and daughter-in-law, Thea, by his side.
Wayne was born in Osceola, Wisconsin to Olaf and Alvida Olson. He lived a full life, actively enjoying the outdoors, traveling, raising his large family and as a pioneer in the early days of computer programming.
In 1989, Wayne and his wife, Regina moved to the Skagit Valley area bringing The Cat's Pajamas, their computer software business, with them.
Wayne was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Roger Olson; and his grandchildren, Nathan and Henry.
He is survived and deeply mourned by his wife, Regina; children Eric Olson (Thea), Alyssa Ostrander, Thor Olson (Yvonne), Erika Frank (Mark), Stacy De La O (Julio), Sean Gervais, and Spencer Gervais; grandchildren, Rhys, Khafre, Blaine, Claire, Ingrid, Seidu, Zayd, Manus, Nicolas, Piero, Franco, Fiorella, Aden, Kyan, Manda, Kaitlyn; great-granddaughter, Isla; and brother, Eldon Olson (Marcia).
He is also mourned by his many cousins, nieces and nephews and the large community of people who were fortunate to enjoy his friendship, wisdom, love for adventure and to share in one of his deep belly laughs.
A celebration of Wayne's life will be held on Friday, November 1 at 2:00 at the Hawthorne Funeral Home in Mount Vernon, WA followed by light refreshments.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Wayne's name can be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA), American Alzheimer's Association or the Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Foundation.
Please share your thoughts of Wayne and sign the online guest register at ww.hawthornefh.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 29, 2019