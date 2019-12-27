|
|
March 12, 1947 -
December 21, 2019
Wayne Vander Pol was born in Dupree, South Dakota. He passed away December 21, 2019 in Yelm, WA after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
A Graveside Service will be held at Fir Lane Memorial Park, 1:00pm, Saturday, December 28, 2019; Military Honors provided by the United States Army.
Sergeant Major Wayne Vander Pol joined the United States Army in June of 1965. SGM Vander Pol served his country with honor and distinction for over 30 years. His most notable assignments: 2 tours of duty in Vietnam, a Drill Sergeant at Fort Riley, Kansas as the DISCOM Sergeant Major, Frankfurt Germany as the Operations SGM for USAREUR V Corps, and as the Community Sergeant Major for Schinnen The Netherlands; retiring in 1995 from Fort Lewis, Washington.
Wayne was all about family and his friends. His personal interests were individual cycling and bicycle rides (most with his brother Ed), riding his Harley and most especially a Formula One car race enthusiast. Nicknames Freddy & Betty, Wayne & Wava enjoyed sports and traveling with many memories of both international and national trips.
SGM Vander Pol is survived by his wife Wava; sons: Brian Vander Pol, Sonny Osborne, Billy Osborne and daughter Pamela Vander Pol and 21 grandchildren; brothers: Edwin and John; sisters: Karen, Ryanne, Charlene, Vonda and Marlys.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Cancer Society or the Wounded Warriors Program in his memory.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 28, 2019