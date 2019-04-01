

Wesley T. Hagen Sr., age 71, went to be with his Lord on March 22, 2019 after a struggle with lymphoma.



Born in Seattle to Theodore and Eleanor Hagen, Wes attended Lincoln High School and Seattle Pacific University, graduating with a degree in Economics.



He began his career at Seattle First National Bank and ended with 17 years as Chief Deputy Assessor for Skagit County and 4 years in the same position for Cowlitz County.



Wes was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Elaine Burkhead.



He is survived by Kathy, his wife of 32 years and Gayle, his first wife; five sons, Wes Jr, (Shannon), Jon (Cat), Ian, Anders (Teagen), Danny (Nicole), twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



He and Kathy were foster parents for teenage boys for 16 years, several of whom call Wes "dad" even now.



As a 37 year member of AA, Wes touched many lives and helped many men turn their lives around.



Wes enjoyed serving Skagit County, gospel music, traveling, watching his boys and grandchildren participate in sports, his hobby farm, and spending time with friends and family.



A celebration of Wes' life will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, 11:am at New Life at the Well, 123 Evergreen Street, Mount Vernon, Washington.



Donations can be made to AA, Skagit County District 4. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary