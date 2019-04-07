Home

W.G. "BILL" CARTER

IN LOVING
MEMORY

May 7, 1938 -
April 6, 2018

The moment that you died,
My heart split in two.
The one side filled with memories,
The other died with you.
I often lay awake at night, when the world is fast asleep,
And take a walk down Memory Lane,
With tears upon my cheeks.
Remembering you is easy, I do it every day,
But missing you is heartache,
That never goes away.
I hold you tightly within my heart,
and there you will remain,
Life has gone on without you.
But it never will be the same,
For those who still have their husbands.
Treat him with tender care,
You never know the emptiness, as when you turn and he is not there.

Author Unknown

Donna and family
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 7, 2019
