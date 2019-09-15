Home

WILBERT A. ZACHARIAS


1931 - 2019
WILBERT A. ZACHARIAS Obituary
January 7, 1931 -
September 10, 2019

Wilbert A. Zacharias (CPO Retired) passed away on September 10, 2019 in Mount Vernon, WA.

He was born on January 7, 1931 in Randolph, WI to Arthur and Hilda Zacharias. Wilbert graduated from Randolph High School and then entered the United States Navy. He retired from the Navy with the rank of Chief Petty Officer after 22 years. During his service with the Navy, he met Jeanne Romig. They were married on June 20, 1964 in Wauwatosa, WI.

After his retirement from the Navy, Wilbert and Jeanne moved to Skagit County. He served as a letter carrier for the US Postal Service, and retired after 20 years of service.

Wilbert enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. He also loved animals and had many dogs over the years. Wilbert was a life member of the NRA.

Preceded in death are his parents and his two brothers, Edwin and Kenneth.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jeanne; his son Chris (Nina) of Burien, WA; his granddaughters, Reva and Emily of Burien, WA; his sister, Arline Guenther of Greendale, WI; his sister-in-law, Evelyn Zacharias of Greendale, WI; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no services for Mr. Zacharias. In lieu of flowers, you are encouraged to make a donation to the charity of your choice.

You may offer condolences and share memories of Wilbert with his family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 15, 2019
