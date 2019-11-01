|
|
March 7, 1927 -
October 26, 2019
Wilbert (Bill) Perham Johnson, an astonishing and humble man, born March 7, 1927 to parents, Neilus and Flossie Johnson, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019, and went home to his heavenly Father.
Bill was born in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, where he spent most of his life growing up with his two sisters, Mildrid and Myrtle.
Following completion of a successful high school experience in 1947, Bill joined the military and served in the U.S. Army from 1947-1951. He worked as the Administrative Assistant to the post commander, who oversaw the work of service members who were involved in helping rebuild Europe after the 2nd World War.
Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, Bill went to Mayville State University in North Dakota, where he earned his BA in Education. He began his career as a high school teacher at Beltrame High School in Minnesota, teaching social studies, drivers education, and other subjects as needed. He later became an elementary teacher and administrator. He concluded his career as a library/media specialist in Worthington, Minnesota.
During this chapter of his rich career, Bill was honored as the National Honor Society Advisor of the year by the Minnesota Association of Honor Societies.
Bill was also an avid learner, as evidenced by the myriad of classes he attended at a number of universities in the U.S.
Bill was highly regarded by students, as evidenced by the fact that he was invited back to be a keynote speaker at the Fertile/Beltrame 50th High School Reunion of the class of 1966, which were all former students of his. It was uplifting to hear testimonials about the impact Bill had on their lives.
Bill met his wife, Ruth Johnson, through mutual family members here in Seattle. They were married in June of 1986 and spent three years in Minnesota before returning as a couple to Mount Vernon, Washington to be closer to family. They enjoyed 33 wonderful years together.
As a pianist and an avid lover of music, he and Ruth attended numerous school and community-based musical events. Bill and Ruth regularly visited people in senior centers and assisted living communities providing music and words of encouragement for the residents.
When they moved to Washington, Bill took an active role as a volunteer mediator for the Dispute Resolution Center of Snohomish County and was subsequently honored by county officials for his outstanding service.
As a man of incredibly deep and abiding faith in God and His grace, he and Ruth were actively engaged with their home church in Burlington, Washington.
Bill is survived by his wife and their three sons, Daniel, Steven, and Paul, their respective wives, Carrie, Jennifer, and Kimberly, and their five grandchildren, Jacob, Katelyn, Karissa, Jessica, and Bryan.
The Memorial Celebration will be December 21 ast 1:00 at The Chapel of the Resurrection in Bothell, Washington.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 7, 2019