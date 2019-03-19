April 16, 1937 -

March 18, 2019



Wilfred J. Lundin, Willy as he is fondly known, passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife, Jean by his side on Monday March 18, 2019.



He was born in Huron, SD on April 16, 1937 the son of Oscar and Arvilla Lundin. In 1946, the Lundins moved to Anacortes where Willy went to school and graduated with the Class of 1955.



On October 1959, Willy married his High School Sweetheart, the love of his life, Alice Jean Hoskin. Willy worked in the grocery business prior to working at Shell Oil Refinery, a career, as an Operator, that spanned 27 years. He retired in 1994.



Willy was in the Army Reserves, a life time member of the Anacortes Elks and an avid bowler, being on several bowling leagues.



He is predeceased by his parents, and his sister Lois Warden of Mesquite, TX.



He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jean of Anacortes; his sister Jeanette (Bruce Ruhland) of McClary, WA; Nieces: Jennifer (Jeff Anderson) of Burlington, WA and Janet (John Mock) of Port Ludlow, WA; and numerous cousins.



Funeral Service for Willy will be held at Evans Funeral Chapel at 11 a.m. on Friday March 22, 2019, followed by Burial at Fernhill Cemetery.



A Reception to follow at the Anacortes Methodist Church.



To share memories of Willy please sign the online guestbook at: www.evanschapel.com Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary