|
|
January 29, 1929 - February 6, 2020
Wilfrid Dow, 91, a lifelong Skagit Valley resident, passed away at his home in Burlington on February 6, 2020.
Wilf was born on January 29, 1929 in Sedro-Woolley, WA, the son of Wilfrid N. & Evelyn (Adema) Dow.
He was raised and attended school in Sedro-Woolley, graduating with the class of 1947.
He attended Skagit Valley College until he was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving two years during the Korean Conflict.
After his return from the Army he joined his father in partnership at the Arctic Lockers in Sedro-Woolley.
On September 3, 1953 he was united in marriage to Barbara Evans and they made their home and raised their family in Sedro-Woolley.
After Barbara finished her education and began teaching, Wilfrid sold the family business and returned to college where he also majored in education. He spent 27 years as a Driver's Ed. Teacher at the Sedro-Woolley High School.
In 1988 they built their dream home on Clear Lake, where they spent 30 years providing many fond memories for family and friends.
Wilf was a member of the Sedro-Woolley Lions Club for over 50 years.
He loved fishing, farming, teaching and storytelling. There were numerous memories created around the campfire at the lake.
More than anything else, he loved his family, especially his wife. They were married for 64 joyful years.
Wilf is survived by his children and their spouses, Bob & Patricia Dow and Beth & Bob Ward; five grandchildren, Meagan Schwab (Eric), Tara Jensen (Chris), Tasha Ward (partner Sarah), Barbara LeClair (Angelo) and Raj Dow; five beautiful great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Barbara, and 2 sisters, Gretchen Heuterman and Marjorie DiBlasi.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the wonderful staff at Creekside Assisted Living. They have been incredibly loving and caring and to the nursing staff at United General Hospital for their kindness to us all in the last week of Wilfrid's life.
A Life Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Lemley Chapel in Sedro-Woolley with Rose Torsett officiating. Private interment will be at the Green Hills Cemetery in Burlington.
Share memories of Wilfrid and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 9, 2020