

February 8, 1942 -

February 25, 2019



William (Bill) Bair Rossman was born February 8, 1942 at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, MO and died February 25, 2019 in Mount Vernon, WA. He passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home.



He is preceded by his parents Allen M. Rossman Jr. and Marian Bair Rossman.



He leaves behind his daughters Julie (Tim) Marquez of Anacortes, WA and Sharon (Seth) Floyd of Safety Harbor, FL, son Lieutenant Jeffrey Rossman, USN, currently stationed in Guam, two grandchildren, ex-wife of an amicable divorce Nancy Rossman of Clearwater, FL, and best friend and companion Charlotte Kramer of Mount Vernon, WA.



Bill grew up in Portland, OR as the oldest brother of Allen, Amy, and David. He spent four years in the U.S. Army and graduated from Oregon State with a degree in electrical engineering. He worked as an electrician at various sawmills in the Pacific Northwest before discovering real estate.



He found his purpose when he became a full-time landlord. Bill did everything he could to provide nice dwellings for nice people and sincerely loved all of his tenants. He was always fixing or building something and was an avid reader and constantly curious learner.



Bill was proud of his extensive travels and close friends he got to visit and correspond with regularly: Farida in Russia, David, Lina and BarbaraAnn in Ukraine, and Welma who resides in the the Philippine Islands near MacArthur on Leyte.



If you talked to Bill recently, you probably heard him say this: 'When a young man graduates from high school he wants three things 1. A woman to love him and he can love in return, 2. Two well behaved kids, and 3. Enough money to pay the bills. I have all three in abundance.'



A celebration of his life will be held in the reception room at Hawthorne Funeral Home in Mount Vernon on Wednesday March 6, 2019 at 4:00 pm.



We invite everyone to eat cookies in abundance and share stories in his memory.



Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA. Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary