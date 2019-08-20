|
April 4, 1928 -
August 15, 2019
Bill Brown, a 30 year resident of Mount Vernon, died at home, Thursday, August 16.
He was born in Spencer, Iowa. He married Bonnie on August 23, 1950.
His early career was as a consulting counselor for state agencies in Iowa, Colorado and Alaska. In the late 1960s he worked for the United Nations in both Tanzania and Ghana. Upon return to the United States he settled in Durango, Colorado where he worked for the state and enjoyed long packing trips with his family and old friends.
Wanting to be closer to the ocean he and his wife moved to Mount Vernon and eventually purchased a fledgling plant tissue culture laboratory. They owned and ran B & B Laboratories with their partners, Randy and Peggy Burr, for 27 years, and the lab was one of the early pioneers in the field of plant propagation for the commercial market.
Bill was a seeker of knowledge, an inveterate tinkerer, a reader, and particularly loved building model boats. He had a gentle and generous way and those who knew him appreciated his unflappable calm in a storm and his dry sense of humor. His wife says he is the most interesting man she has ever known and a world-champion nice guy. He had a gift for making those in his presence feel valued and appreciated. He himself was a gift and we can only hope to pay it forward.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alta Snyder Brown Brady and William Joseph Brown, and his step-father, Dr. E.M. Brady and his sister, Grace de Roos.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years and 51 weeks, Bonnie, his daughter Laura, his granddaughter Stella and great-grandson Mathias.
There will be a private ceremony locally and inurnment in the Little Sioux Cemetery in Milford, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Northwest, who provided care in his final days.
Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home of Mount Vernon.
