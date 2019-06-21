April 26, 1954 -

William "Bill" Edward Feeney, 65, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 in the Skagit Valley Hospital.



He was born in Whitefish, MT on April 26, 1954, a son of the late Charles George Feeney and Arlene Mae Lamberson.



He is survived by one son: Daniel Feeney and fiancé, Whitney of Mount Vernon, WA; four siblings: Donald Feeney and wife, Diane, and Terrance Feeney and wife, Sherri, of Bow, WA; Debra Ivison and husband, Scott, of Stanwood, WA; Robert Feeney and wife, Gail, of Waterloo, IL; and many nieces and nephews.



William proudly served in the United States Army from 1973 to 1977. He worked at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad for 35 years and retired in 2016. William enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors, riding motorcycles, and spending time with family.



William's request for cremation has been honored and his family will have a burial service in the Bow Cemetery in Bow, WA at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 with Reverend John Birk officiating.