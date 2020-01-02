|
|
July 7, 1936 -
December 28, 2019
William Edward Shears, 83, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019 in Mount Vernon, WA.
Bill was born on July 7, 1936 at Burlington General Hospital, Burlington, WA to Frederick and Dorothy Reid Shears. Bill attended grade school in Avon and graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1954.
He enlisted in the US Army and served as a Sergeant in Germany, after his discharge he worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and went to college part time in Seattle. A year later Bill and Myo Pickens were married on April 8, 1961.
Bill joined the Seattle Police Department and started his first year as a rookie working the World's Fair in Seattle. He worked in patrol, traffic, Police Academy staff, police motorcycle and was part of the Police Motorcycle Drill Team. Bill finished his career working in the Police Harbor Unit.
Bill was a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge and was Past Master of the Rainier Lodge, Seattle, WA. Bill had a love for boats and he and his family explored many waters around the San Juan Islands and the Canadian Gulf Islands on the Shearjoy's and the Sheardelite. Bill and Myo did a lot of traveling through Europe on the trains and self-boating on the small canals in England. They also traveled throughout Turkey, the Orient, Mexico and New Zealand. Bill and Myo moved to Shelter Bay in LaConner and during his retirement Bill became the manager of Shelter Bay for five years.
Bill is survived by his wife Myo Pickens Shears of 58 years; daughter Amanda Petrash; son Cory (Jen) Shears; granddaughter Hadley and brother Kenneth (Joann) Shears. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Bill (Cindy) Pickens and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the Seattle Police Canine Unit or any other Police Volunteer Unit as well as a charity of your choice.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday January 9, 2020 at 1:00pm at Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA with a reception to follow.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 5, 2020