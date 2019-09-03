|
|
December 18, 1944 -
July 22, 2019
Bill Johnson died suddenly on July 22, 2019 at his home in Bremerton due to a heart condition.
Bill was born on December 18, 1944 to Gilman and Ruth (Stevenson) Johnson. He attended school in Burlington.
Following graduation he was drafted into the Army where he served four years in Panama. Upon his return he had various jobs while attending North Seattle Community College where he graduated with honors.
Bill moved to Bremerton and worked for 31 years in Civil Service at the Naval Undersea Warfare Engineering Station at Keyport.
He retired as a Quality Assurance Specialist where he received many commendations for his outstanding performance. Bill was preceded in death by both his parents.
He is survived by his loving sisters, Marilyn (Johnson) Terry and Kathy (Johnson) Paulson. He is also survived by his niece Jackie Chriest (Kenny), Jeanne Terry, Marci Bloomquist (Charles), nephew Gilman Paulson (Shannon).
Bill was an exceptional guy and will be greatly missed.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 8, 2019