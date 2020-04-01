|
|
March 29, 1931 -
March 21, 2020
William (Bill) Klop Sr. passed away March 21, 2020, a week shy of his 89th birthday.
Bill was born to George and Geneva (Nelles) Klop March 29, 1931.
He lived in Bremerton and then moved to Seattle. He graduated from Queen Anne High and at 18 went to work for Pacific NW Bell Telephone Company, where he worked until he went into the Army. He was a veteran of the Korean War.
During his time in Seattle he met and married Josephine (Jo) Lambert and had two children, Bill Jr. and Carol.
Bill worked for the phone company until his retirement at age 50. He and Jo then moved to Bayview where they spent 30 plus years enjoying life out of the city and having a big garden, which was always commented on by passersby.
As Bill's health declined he and Jo moved to Creekside Retirement Center in Burlington.
He had a great gift of telling stories of his past putting everyone into hysterics, and always was ready with a joke to tell to anyone who would listen.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Bonnie Klop and Marge Hillius and brother Jack Felch.
He is survived by his wife Josephine, daughter Carol Forstein, son Bill Klop Jr., granddaughter Courtney Klop (whom he and Jo raised), sister Vicki Felch, grandsons Matthew (Peggy) Forstein and Mike Forstein, and great-grandchildren Rachel and Gunnar Forstein, as well as nieces and nephews.
Bill was a caring and giving man who was greatly loved. He will be truly be missed.
The family would like to thank the staff at Creekside who were so supportive and caring of Bill and still are to Jo in this difficult time. We would also like to thank Hospice for all of their care and support. They are such a compassionate bunch of people.
At Bill's request there will be no funeral service. He will be interned in the family plot in Bayview Cemetery at a later date with family present to say farewell.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 2, 2020