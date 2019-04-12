|
|
July 26, 1936 -
April 8, 2019
William "Bill" Howard Higgins, age 82, of Concrete, passed away April 8, 2019.
He was born July 26, 1936 in Lake City, Iowa, to Richard and Mary (Cole) Higgins.
Bill served in the U. S. Air Force.
He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He only drove Fords and Dodges.
Bill is survived by his wife, Gayle Higgins; children, Jody (Mark) Felton, Terrie (Mike) Scarsella, Arthur Wright, Nichole Wright, Kourtney Wright, Angel (Austin) Higgins-Auckland, Linda Brothers, Zack Brothers, Martha Higgins and Becky Luttrell; sister, Marilyn Andrews; niece, Hippie; nephew, Jimmy Comack; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Mary Higgins; son, Edward Brand; sisters, Anna, Sandy and Karen; grandson, Edward Sheppard.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
Share your memories of Bill and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 14, 2019