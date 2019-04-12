Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
Resources
More Obituaries for HIGGINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM HOWARD "BILL" HIGGINS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WILLIAM HOWARD "BILL" HIGGINS Obituary

July 26, 1936 -
April 8, 2019

William "Bill" Howard Higgins, age 82, of Concrete, passed away April 8, 2019.

He was born July 26, 1936 in Lake City, Iowa, to Richard and Mary (Cole) Higgins.

Bill served in the U. S. Air Force.

He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He only drove Fords and Dodges.

Bill is survived by his wife, Gayle Higgins; children, Jody (Mark) Felton, Terrie (Mike) Scarsella, Arthur Wright, Nichole Wright, Kourtney Wright, Angel (Austin) Higgins-Auckland, Linda Brothers, Zack Brothers, Martha Higgins and Becky Luttrell; sister, Marilyn Andrews; niece, Hippie; nephew, Jimmy Comack; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Mary Higgins; son, Edward Brand; sisters, Anna, Sandy and Karen; grandson, Edward Sheppard.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.

Share your memories of Bill and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now