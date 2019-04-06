

JUNE 6, 1924 -

MARCH 28, 2019



Bill Meador, age 94 and a resident of La Conner passed away on 3/28/19 at 9:20 pm.



Bill was born in Anderson, Missouri June 6, 1924 to parents Harrison and Ruth Meador.



He completed his schooling in Bell, California in 1942 and was drafted into the US Army. He served as a sergeant in the 389th Auto Weapons Battalion, attached to the 13th Air Force 307th Bomb Group. He saw combat in New Guinea, East Indies, and Philippine campaigns in the north and south Pacific.



After separation, he joined Shell Oil Company in Wilmington, California, later transferring to the Anacortes refinery. In 1962 he received an offer of Labor Relations Manager from Skagit Bendix Corporation and retired after 20 years.



While at Bendix he met the love of his life, Joanne Allen and together they raised two of Bill's sons and enjoyed 50 years of wedded bliss. He lost Joanne on December 3, 2013.



While at Bendix, he became active in community affairs. He spent 12 years with United Way serving on the Board and as President, as well as contribution as President of NW Personnel Association in Bellingham, President of the Sedro- Woolley Kiwanis Club, and both Division Lieutenant Governor and Master of Burlington Masonic Lodge.



He is survived by his sons Dennis and David. He has 3 granddaughters, Amy Parker of Big Lake and Rian and Robin Meador of Marysville, as well as several nieces and nephews in both southern California and Lakewood, Washington.



He is preceded in death by his son Bill, his parents, three sisters Kathleen, Pauline, and Betty, and three brothers John, James and Allen.



Bill will always be remembered as a kind and giving man. He loved all sports including, golf, the La Conner High School program, Washington Huskies, Seattle Mariners, and the Seattle Seahawks.



A memorial service with military honors for Bill will be held on Friday, April 12th at 11:00 am at Salem Lutheran Church, 2529 N. La Venture Rd., Mount Vernon, WA 98273.



A reception will be held at the church after the service.



A reception will be held at the church after the service.

Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home of Mount Vernon. Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2019