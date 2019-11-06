|
|
December 9, 1927 -
October 28, 2019
William James (Bill) Wallace passed away October 28, 2019, in Spokane Valley, Washington with his loving wife Mary at his side.
Bill was born December 9, 1927, in the family's farmhouse near Burlington, WA, to Robert and Cecil (Cruikshank) Wallace.
He worked on the family farm from childhood through his early adulthood, graduating from Burlington-Edison High School in 1946.
He moved to the Spokane area in his early twenties. Initially, he worked for Carnation but eventually struck out on his own as a cattle rancher and farmer, later working as a truck driver and equipment hauler.
Bill was one of the two founders of Moab Irrigation District, and also served on the Soil Conservation Board, the Seed Council for Western Farmers, and as a volunteer firefighter for Newman Lake.
He greatly enjoyed the outdoors; farming, ranching, fishing and hunting were among his favorite activities.
Late in life, he marveled at the changes he had seen in agriculture, from horse drawn plows to the modern era of massive tractors and combines. He recalled working side by side with his father as some of his best early memories.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, 6 brothers (Norm, Robert, Tom, Jack, George and Dick), 2 sisters (Pat and Kathryn), son Keith Wallace, and step-son Craig Kline.
Bill is survived by his wife Mary, daughters Joann (Bill) Breeding of Rathdrum, Idaho, and Judy Shackelford of Omaha, Nebraska, sons Pat Wallace (Cheryl) of Spokane Valley, and Scott Wallace (Sheryl) of Athol, Idaho, step-son Tim Kline (Jennifer) of Newman Lake, Washington, step-daughters Deborah Cramer of Otis Orchards, Washington and Diane Walser (Kevin) of Spokane, Washington. Bill had 25 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren, 20 great-great-grandchildren and innumerable nieces and nephews.
Bill was known for his kindness, honesty, broad smile and concern for others. He had an inexhaustible collection of fascinating anecdotes drawn from his almost 92 years of "fully engaged" living. Bill truly had a larger-than-life personality and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 am on Saturday, November 16 at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99208 with a celebration of life immediately following the service.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 7, 2019