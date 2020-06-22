WILLIAM JAMES WHITLOCK, JR.
November 15, 1962 -
May 28, 2020

William James Whitlock, Jr., 57, longtime resident of Mount Vernon, passed away on May 28, 2020 from lung cancer.

Although too short, Bill lived a big life. Born in Trenton, Michigan, Bill was a graduate of Mount Vernon High School and Western Washington University.

He lived and worked in Northwest Washington his adult life. Bill was an outstanding Fiscal Manager and dedicated public servant for 29 years: 7 years with Island County and the remaining 22 years with the North Sound BH-ASO. Bill also volunteered his accounting services for McIntyre Hall.

Bill loved classic rock music, a good debate, and was known for his loving generosity and thoughtfulness. He encouraged reading, science, music, and exploration in the young people in his life; if they were interested in something, he would find a way to encourage and support them. Bill was a talented remote control boat enthusiast. Bill also enjoyed skiing, traveling, cooking, four-wheelin', camping, good movies and F-1 car racing.

Bill is survived by his wife, Carla; his stepson, Jake (Rebecca); his stepdaughter, Tracy (Joseph); and his grandchildren Morgan and Julia. He also leaves behind his loving parents, William and Mary; his sisters, Victoria (Michael); Mary; Helen (Phil) and nephews Mac and Gus.

A memorial will be held at a later date. Instead of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society or your favorite local charity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
