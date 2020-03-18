Home

May 30, 1940 - March 7, 2020

Bill Wilfong, age 79, went home to Heaven on March 7, 2020.

He was born May 30, 1940, in South Gate, CA. During his youth he lived in several different states and spent his teen years surfing on California beaches.

Following graduation, he joined the Air Force and served in Italy and various posts in the US. He was proud of his service and often spoke of his military experience.

Bill worked in the newspaper business for several newspapers ending that part of his career at The Herald in Everett where he made many lifetime friends and met his wife. He later worked for Payless in Mount Vernon, Port Angeles, and Sequim and Sunset Wire Rope and Safeway in Port Angeles.

He married Cheryl (Kate) Easton on May 20, 1988, and they lived in Port Angeles for 26 years, and later moved to Tumwater.

Bill loved nature and being outdoors. Sailing, fishing, hiking, traveling, reading, and music were just some of his many hobbies. In 2003, he sailed his 37-foot sailboat to Mexico where he spent six months on what he called, "The adventure of a lifetime".

Bill was kind and friendly to all and was quite the entertainer, joking, singing, and telling the best stories.

He is loved and will be missed by his wife, Kate (Cheryl); his children, Rebecca (Paul) Geisendorf and David (Megan) Wilfong and their mother, Nicky Bachmann; and his cousin, Marsha (Ron) Butterfield. He also leaves his grandchildren, Allison (Justin) Temple, Tyler Geisendorf, and Brooklynn Geisendorf; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.

Our hearts are sad, but we rejoice in knowing we will see him in Heaven.

Memorial to be announced at a later date.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 19, 2020
