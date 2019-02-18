Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-3311
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Bellingham, WA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Bellingham, WA
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:30 PM
Mount Vernon Cemetery
Mount Vernon, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM MARIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM LEE MARIS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WILLIAM LEE MARIS Obituary
October 16, 1919 -
February 14, 2019

Lt. William (Bill) L. Maris, Jr. USN (Ret.), 99, of Bellingham passed away on February 14, 2019.

He was born October 16, 1919 in Mount Vernon, WA to William L. Maris, Sr. and Hilda E. (Dannenmiller) Maris.

Survivors are son William T. (Bill) Maris and wife Kit of Anacortes; daughter Celeste Maris and husband John O'Conner of Olympia, WA; grandson William J. (Boo) Maris, wife Paula, and children Celia, William R. (Will), and Seneca of Bellingham; granddaughter Heather Radke, husband Ted, and son Greydon of Ferndale, WA.; niece Shannon Maris of Bellingham, and many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews spread across the country.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Marietta (Marie) S. Erickson Maris and by his son Capt. James R. Maris, USN (Ret.).

Mr. Maris enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1939 and served as an Aviation Mechanic flying in maritime patrol planes in the Pacific theater during World War II and the Korea War. He received a commission as a naval officer in 1964 and continued his service in an aircraft carrier aviation squadron during the Vietnam War. After completing 30 years of service, he retired at the rank of Lieutenant in 1970.

A Rosary service will be at 10:30 AM Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bellingham with a Funeral Mass at 11 AM.

Burial will be at 2:30 PM at the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Mount Vernon, WA.

To share a memory of Bill, please sign the online guestbook on www.evanschapel.com.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.