February 1, 1924 -
July 6, 2019
Our beloved Bill believed that Jesus Christ was his Lord and Redeemer. He peacefully passed on to Glory at home in Bow, WA.
Bill was an award-winning Native and Western wood carver, airplane pilot and motorcyclist.
He was known for the fierce love for his wife, Janet of 50 years.
Bill loved his family and friends. He leaves behind four children (two deceased), numerous grandchildren, including great and great-great-grands. His quiver was full!
Bill was born in Wenatchee, raised in Brewster, later moving to Twisp and on to Bow, WA.
His career included Milner Apple Orchard, Wagner Lumber Mill and Riverside Millwork.
A memorial service will be held 10:00 am Saturday, July 27 at Emmanuel Baptist CHurch, 1515 E. College Way, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 in celebration of Bill's life.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 17, 2019