May 21, 1921 -
July 9, 2019
William "Bill" MacKenzie, died peacefully July 9, 2019 at Mountain Glenn Retirement Community in Mount Vernon, Washington.
Bill was born May 21, 1921 in Lander, Wyoming to Hector and Camille Coalter MacKenzie.
After graduating from Lander Valley High School in 1939, Bill attended the University of Montana enlisting in the US Army Air Corps Reserve in May 1942.
In March 1943, he was called to active duty serving in the 598th BOMB SQDN, 397th BOMB GRP stationed in France and was honorably discharged from the US Army in November 1945. While serving overseas he was awarded the Air Medal 3 times for combat missions.
After returning to the University of Montana, he graduated from the Forestry School in June 1946. Bill married Helen-Vaughan DeJarnette in Missoula, Montana June 7, 1946 and started his lifelong career in the Forest Service on June 12, 1946. He retired in 1977 after working over 30 years for the US Forest Service in Montana.
He and Helen-Vaughan moved to Mount Vernon that summer and built their retirement home on Sky Ridge.
During his career in the Forest Service, it should be noted Bill was responsible for the invention of the Forest Service Location Poster used to survey timber sales and identify adjoining land owned by others. His invention reduced and eliminated many hours of repeated land surveys that had been searched out previously. He contributed many other inventions including safety modifications to chain saws, campground signage, and explosive caches are a few examples, improving the safety of all Forest Service employees.
His survivors include his wife of 73 years Helen-Vaughan also of Mount Vernon and his children Robin (Jane)-Concord, CA, Barbara-Yakima, WA, Byron-Kirkland, WA, Greg (Tuoi) Seattle, WA, and 3 grandchildren Shane, Austin (Jenna) and Shannon, and numerous extended family members.
His parents, three sisters, and one brother preceded Bill in death.
Many thanks to the staff of Mira Vista for the excellent care given to Bill and to the staff of Hospice of the Northwest and Mountain Glen for easing his last hours on this earth.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials and donations can be made to the G.M. "Monk" DeJarnette Scholarship # 860, at the W. A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation, University of Montana, UM Foundation PO Box 7159 Missoula, MT 59807 or a charity of one's own choice.
Memorial services will be at 1 PM Saturday September 14, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 415 South 18th Street, Mount Vernon, WA.
Cremation has taken place under the direction of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be sent to Helen-Vaughan MacKenzie, 1810 E. Division Street, #547, Mount Vernon, WA 98274.
