February 1, 1941 -
August 29, 2019
William Martin Gordon, 78, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Bill was a longtime resident of Mount Vernon, WA.
Bill was a much loved husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He was born in Susanville, CA to Evelyn and William Brown on February 1, 1941.
He served in the US Navy from October 1961 to February 1966. His military service was extended for four months because of Vietnam. During that four month period, he met Anna Rozema, his wife of 52 years.
Bill worked for the telephone company until his retirement in 1999. He was an avid blood donor and coordinator. Bill was very involved with Emmanuel Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife Anna; two sons Bill (Keri) Gordon of Mount Vernon and Mike Gordon of Conway; a daughter Susan Hanson of NV; Five grandchildren Erica Gordon (fiancé Travis Roybal) of Yakima, Kole Robbins of OR, Vale Hanson of NV, and Eddie and Owen Stewart of Mount Vernon; two brothers Ray (Anne) Gordon of TX and Jerry Gordon of Mount Vernon, and a sister-in-law Sherry Gordon of AR.
Private family interment will be in Bayview Cemetery, Mount Vernon.
A memorial service for William Gordon is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, September 11 at Emanuel Baptist Church in Mount Vernon.
Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 6, 2019