William E. "Mick" Keown passed away at home in Anacortes, WA on July 14th, 2020.



Bill "Mick" was born in Scotia, NE.



There will be no funeral services at this time.



Arrangements are under the care of Jerns funeral home of Bellingham, WA.



Memorials to Hospice of the Northwest.

