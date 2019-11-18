|
October 21, 1932 -
November 15, 2019
William (Bill) Norris Nokleby passed away peacefully November 15th at Mt. Glen Retirement Home with his girls (daughters) by his side.
He was born October 21, 1932 in Mount Vernon to Harry and Margaret Nokleby.
He attended La Conner Grade School and graduated from La Conner High School in 1952. While in high school Bill was a 3-sport athlete, lettering all 4 years in Football, Basketball, and Baseball. He also played varsity baseball as an 8th grader as a catcher for his brother Ken, and Landy James.
Bill married Crystal Rindal, the love of his life, in October 1952 and were married for over 60 years.
Bill served in the United States Army Signal Corp. From 1952 to 1954.
From 1954 to 1958 Bill worked on many construction projects in the area, one of them being Jefferson School.
He then went to work for Darigold until his retirement in 1992. For many years he also worked swing shift in the Cold Storage for Stokley VanCamp in the summer months.
Bill was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's many sporting events both at Burlington Edison and Pacific Lutheran University. He also refereed many local Football and Basketball games.
He enjoyed traveling to Branson, Missouri for the country music shows and to Arizona for Mariners spring training.
Bill was a talented woodworker, making many furniture pieces for family members.
He is survived by 2 daughters, Susan (Steve) Miller of Sedro-Woolley and Sheri (Darwin) Stafford of Burlington, 2 grandchildren Jennifer (Brad) Stallings of Burlington and Jason (Corynn) Miller of Woodinville, 2 great-grandchildren Landon and Beckham Stallings, brother-n-law Jerry Rindal of Conway, Sister- n-law Darlene Forman of Blandinsville, Illinois, along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Crystal, parents Harry and Margaret Nokleby and brother Ken Nokleby.
Memorial may be made in Bill's name to a charity of your choice.
A time of viewing will be held at Hawthorne Funeral Home in Mount Vernon, WA on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 12:00pm to 5:00pm.
An Entombment service will be held at Hawthorne Memorial Park on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 1:00pm.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mountain Glen Retirement Home and Hospice of the Northwest.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 19, 2019