February 23, 1933 -
June 5, 2020
William (Bill) Christensen, 87, passed away peacefully at his home on June 5, 2020, surrounded by family and friends, and his devoted wife, Jeanette.
Bill was a lifelong resident of Anacortes, born on February 23, 1933, the son of Alf and Karen (Olsen) Christensen.
Bill was a hard worker from an early age. As a teenager, Bill worked for his parents at their Christensen Poultry Ranch. The Poultry Ranch was located close to where the Anacortes High School is today. During the summers, he would work on his father's yacht, the ARGOSY, making charter trips to southern Alaska.
After he graduated from Anacortes High School in 1951, Bill married Marguerite Cole. He began employment with Multnomah Plywood Corp., near Portland, OR and at the same time enlisted in the US Naval Reserves in Coronado, CA.
Bill and his family soon moved to Anacortes where he purchased his parents' poultry ranch. He changed the name to "Christensen's Egg Ranch" and advertised the motto, "You can't get 'em fresher." Bill eventually sold the Egg Farm to the Anacortes School District.
Now unemployed, Bill began a new job with Farm Credit Services of Mount Vernon, WA. Around the same time, he purchased Lake Campbell Motel. His career at Farm Credit Services would last 30 years, retiring as a Senior Loan Officer in Seattle. The Lake Campbell "Lodging", which he purchased 51 years ago, still remains in business today.
Bill married Jeanette Roland in 1978, his current wife of 42 years.
Throughout his life, Bill had a passion for flying his seaplane (N213L), boating in the San Juans (The Ritzy) and tinkering with his various cars, trucks, tractors and farm machinery.
Bill was also a lifelong and very active member with the Anacortes Lutheran Church. He was also very proud of his work as a Board Member with the Anacortes Housing Authority where he served for 10 years under Mayor Dean Maxwell.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Marguerite (in 1975), and siblings: Al Robert and Viola Messmore.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette; his children (spouses): Bryan, Derick (Barbie), Brent (Amanda), all of Anacortes; Dena (Gordon Brewster) of Camano Island and Dana Christensen of Natick, Massachusetts; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A special thank you to all of Bill's caregivers from Homestead, Hospice of the NW; especially his caregivers: Jennifer, Wally, Jerry and his sisters-in-law: Renee and Marsha; and his physician: Dr. Kelly Reed.
A Graveside Service was held at Fernhill Cemetery on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
A Memorial Service for Bill will be held at Anacortes Lutheran Church on a later date. Memorials in Bill's name can be sent to the Anacortes, Lutheran Church.
Bill will be remembered for his hard work ethic (his motto being "No Free Lunch"), his sense of humor, his quick wit, his quiet demeanor and his love for nature.
