WILLIAM "BILL" "OLEN" PICKLER

WILLIAM "BILL" "OLEN" PICKLER Obituary
September 2, 1956 -
April 4, 2020

William "Bill" "Olen" Pickler left this earth for his heavenly home April 4, 2020.

Born September 2, 1956 to William and MaryBell Pickler, he would later become a big brother to 5 sisters.

In 1970 Bill was in an accident on a dairy farm that resulted in the loss of his right arm.

Later in life he put his faith and trust in Jesus and great was his reward. We smile to picture the hugs he is giving in heaven with both arms.

Olen attended Faith Baptist Church in Burlington. You would find him there early in the morning making coffee for Sunday School.

One of his favorite past times was to ride the SKAT bus to many destinations. He mastered the routes. He spent time at both the Burlington and Sedro-Woolley Senior Citizens Centers.

William is survived by his sisters, Jolene Huston, Darlene (Jeff) Regan, Marlene Baxter, Michelle (Anthony) Johnson, Audra (Bo) Nichols, numerous neice and nephews, and great neice and nephews.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the memorial service will be delayed.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
