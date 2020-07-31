February 22, 1925 -

William R Brotherton, 95 of Anacortes Washington passed away on June 10, 2020 in the comfort of his home.



He is survived by his daughters Janice (Joe) Cameron, Lynette Redhead (Joe Morgan), step-son Ronald (Kelly) Ross, step-daughters Karen (Jack) Rountree, Billie Bowman and his caring partner Gladys Lee. As well as grandchildren, great-grands, nieces and nephews.



Bill was a loving and supportive partner, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to everyone.



Bill was born in Peace Valley Missouri on February 22, 1925.



He was preceded in death by his parents Verdie and Cecil Brotherton as well as his three brothers Cecil, Howard and Robert, and his wife Jean Brotherton.



His family moved to Seattle in the late 1930's. Bill was drafted into the Army when he was 18 and served in the European Theater as a Corporal during World War ll.



He returned to Seattle and worked for Seattle Service as a salesman for 32 years. His retirement years were spent outdoors, traveling, dancing, dining and socializing with family and friends. He also enjoyed his home in Arizona.



He was always there to support his loved ones, a very generous man finding much joy in life with a wink and a smile. His sense of humor was marvelous. He lived a long life and could BBQ better than anyone.



A special thanks to Hospice of Anacortes for their support in his final days.



A memorial service will be announced at a later date.



Happy Trails to you Mr. Bill, until we meet again.

