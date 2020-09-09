Nowadnick, William Robert (Bill) Passed peacefully from this earth on Friday, 28 August after a long and well-lived life of 99 years. He was born 15 May, 1921 to William and Hermine Nowadnick in Chehalis, WA.



He attended Washington State leaving at the end of his junior year to join the Marine Corps in 1943. Bill was a fighter pilot during his 31 year military career. He flew just about every fixed wing aircraft the Corps had over those years. He served in the Pacific during WWII, Korea in the early 50's and then Vietnam.



He loved all his years of service, but considered his tour as a squadron commander in Japan in the late 50's and his tour as a Marine Air Group commander in the early 70's as personal highlights.



Following a life of serving in many duty stations around the country and the world and achieving the rank of colonel, Bill retired to Virginia and later to Mount Vernon, WA where he reunited with his brother's family, made many new friends and enjoyed his Kiwanis service.



He also enjoyed spending the winter months in Key West, FL with many more friends. Always a sun lover, in his last few years he moved full time to Florida.



Bill was preceded in death by Doris, his wife of over 50 years, his son Robert (a career U.S. Army officer & helicopter pilot) and his sister-in-law Jean and brother Richard (Dick) who taught at Skagit Valley College.



He is survived by his wife Anna Maria, his daughter and son-in-law Ann and John Murray(Col, USMC Ret), daughter-in-law Janice Nowadnick, five grand children including 3 career military members, 11 great-grand children and several nieces and nephews.



Following a memorial service in Florida, Col William R Nowadnick will be interred with his wife Doris at the National Military Cemetery in Quantico, Virginia. Bill loved life, his family and many friends, and to the very end he was always a proud Marine. He will be greatly missed by all.

