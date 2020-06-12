WILLIAM RUTLEDGE ASHE
William Rutledge Ashe, age 82, of Bellingham passed away at his home with his family Monday, June 8, 2020 from complications of Lymphoma.

A celebration of life open house will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the family home, 3131 Cherrywood Ave., in Bellingham from 12 Noon - 4:00 PM.

Family suggests donations be made to Whatcom Hospice, 2800 Douglas Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
