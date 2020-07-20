William Victor Burlingame, "Bill", died at the age of 82 at his historic mill site home in Orange County, North Carolina on July 15, 2020, following a prolonged battle with cancer. A highly regarded clinical psychologist, his practice in psychology spanned 53 years.



Born in 1938 to the late Victor and Francis Burlingame in Santa Monica, California, his family moved to Guemes Island in Skagit County, Washington shortly after World War II.



Bill left the island after graduating from Anacortes High School at the age of 16. He attended the University of Washington where he earned Bachelor, Master, and Ph.D. degrees. Plotting a course for the East coast, he completed a post-doctoral fellowship in clinical child psychology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He held faculty positions at both UNC and Duke for nearly 30 years, and directed the first psychiatric treatment unit for adolescents in North Carolina at the John Umstead Hospital. He also directed the Ethics Committee of the N.C. Psychological Association. Until recently, he was in full-time private practice, focusing on clinical, consulting, and forensic work.



The list of Bill's professional honors and awards are extensive. He was particularly proud of two recent awards, the Daughters of the American Revolution Historic Preservation Award for his extensive work in regional historic preservation projects and the N.C. Psychological Association inaugural William V. Burlingame, PhD Award, for excellence in psychology.



With an ever-present camera in his hands, Bill indulged his passions for archeology and history, traveled the world to exotic places, frequented bluegrass festivals, and roamed his rustic property on the famed Morgan Creek. A conservationist before it was in fashion, he found immense joy in committing his 25 acre property to a conservancy that deeded the land to be forever wild.



Bill is survived by a brother and his wife, Ted and Kathy Burlingame of Shelton, Washington.



A celebration of Bill's life will be scheduled at a future time.



Memorials in honor of Bill can be made in his name to UNC Hospice, Chapel Hill, NC.

