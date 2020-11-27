William Wayne (Bill) Stuurmans, age 73, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at his home in Mount Vernon, Washington.

Bill was born on February 11, 1947, in Bellingham, Washington, to Pete H. and Laura Renee (Hoekema) Stuurmans. He joined brothers Harry and Rodney Keith and was later joined by sister Sally Renee.



Bill attended Lynden Christian School through grade 8 and later graduated from Mount Vernon High School. After graduation he earned a two-year certificate from Bellingham Technical School.



Bill was a long-time truck driver who spent the last 20+ years of his career driving for BFF Trucking Co. of Mount Vernon. He made alternate weekly runs for many years from Mount Vernon to Los Angeles and Phoenix.



Except for a brief stint in Winthrop, WA, Bill was a life-long resident of Mount Vernon. He especially enjoyed the time he was able to spend on his Harley Davidson, just tooling around Skagit County or taking it on occasional longer road trips. He was a member of the Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church.



Bill was a renowned "neat nick," who always maintained his "bike" and his vehicles in showroom condition. He took pride in everything he owned, including his condominium, which was tastefully furnished and always neat as a pin. Freshly laundered shirts and polished shoes were a trademark.



Bill is preceded in death by his parents Pete H. and Laura Renee (Hoekema) Stuurmans, brother Rodney Keith, and nephew Vaughn Hoekert.



Bill is survived by son Brandon Stuurmans of Ventura, CA, brother Harry and sister-in-law Bertha H. Stuurmans of Bellingham, WA, sister Sally Renee and brother-in-law Lloyd Hoekert of Portland, OR, niece Shauna and husband John Westra (and children) of Portland, OR, and niece Melissa Hoekert of Portland, OR.



At the request of the deceased, no service of any kind will be held. A private interment will be at Monumenta Cemetery in Lynden, WA. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Lynden.



The family wishes to express special thanks to Visiting Angels and to Hospice Northwest for their superb care during Bill's final weeks and days. They would also like to note their deep appreciation to Jim and Barb Gibbons for all their help and assistance over the last several weeks of Bill's life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store