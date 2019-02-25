Willyne Cheri "Cali" Gomez, age 57, a resident of Pennsylvania, passed away in Sedro-Woolley while visiting family and friends.



She was born June 9, 1961 in Mount Vernon, to Harold and Mildred (Washington) Mahle.



Cali grew up in Burlington, attended Burlington- Edison High School, and lived in Sedro-Woolley at the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe. She grew up Catholic and Shaker, loved her family and friends and spending time with them.



She worked for the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe for many years, was always willing to give a helping hand, and enjoyed cheering people up when sad.



Cali is survived by her husband, Brian Hockenberry; siblings, Mary Washington, Margene Washington, Richard Stevenette, Dixie Hess, Tina Talley and Michael Griffin; sons, Andy Mahle, Greg Mahle and Christopher "Bucky" Mahle; grandchildren, Ashlie, Marcus, Victoria, Miracle, Justin Rylee, Christopher Jr., Vicki, Verna, Aiven and Donovan; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Raymond Bowen, L. Shawn Wittrock and Raymond Mahle; grandson, Duane Mahle.



A Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the Upper Skagit Indian Gymnasium, with dinner preceding at 5:00 PM; Funeral Service at 10:00 AM, Wednesday.



She is loved by her family, and will be greatly missed.



