Wilma Bell Shepard New of Anacortes, WA went to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was 85 years old. Wilma was born on July 12, 1935 in Emmett, Idaho, the youngest of 5 children, a role which she delighted in.
Wilma was educated in Emmett and as a young adult joined her brother Gene and sister-in-law Shirley in Seattle where she began working at Pacific Telephone and Telegraph. She met and married Jonathan Lavern New and had two sons, Jonathon and Jordan.
In later years Wilma attended Western Washington University and received her bachelor's degree in social work. She retired from the State of Washington after many years.
Wilma was passionate about cats and plants and became a certified master gardener. She was an avid reader, collecting hundreds of books. Her thirst for knowledge was unending.
Wilma is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Jonathon and Diana New, grandson Justin New, granddaughter Alexandra Drechsler (husband Carl), great grandsons Owen and Sullivan Drechsler and sister-in-law Shirley Shepard. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and was especially fond of niece Sandy King (husband Bob), nephews James (Greg) Shepard (wife Pam), Brian Shepard (wife Brenda) and Curt Colbert (wife Stephanie).
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents William B. and Catherine F. Shepard, siblings Art, Gene, Dorothea and Don, life partner Ruben Hillaire, son Jordan New and grandson Michael Jordan.
Wilma will be interred at Fernhill Cemetery. A celebration of life is planned for a later date.
The family expresses its deepest appreciation for the care and compassion shown by Cap Sante Court in Anacortes, Harmony House in Sedro Woolley and United General Hospital in Sedro Woolley.