Wilma (Schrader) Garner passed away on May 20th, 2019 at Harmony House in Sedro-Woolley at the age of 92.



Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Edith Schrader; husband, Ira (Ray) Garner; and daughter, Sharon Garner.



She is survived by her sister, Ella Supplee; grandsons, Chuck (Judy) Garner; Steve Rullmann; great-grandsons, Austin and Ryan Garner, and Skylar Rullmann; and many loved cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Wilma was born in 1926, in Phoenix, AZ. She graduated from Union High School in Phoenix and shortly after met and married Ray. With Ray in the Navy they moved every few years and lived in Illinois, California, and Washington. At the age of 45 she and Ray adopted their grandson Chuck.



Wilma retired from banking and loved to spend time with animals, camping and traveling their RV, as well as, gardening and cooking. She also managed to spend quite a few years being a wonderful Granny and loved spending time with her great grandchildren.



A simple graveside service is scheduled for 2:30 PM on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Mount Vernon Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Suite A, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 or the Humane Society of Skagit Valley, 18841 Kelleher Road, Burlington, WA 98233.



The family would like to thank Harmony House and Hospice of the Northwest for their wonderful care.



