On August 10th, 2020 Wilma "Willie" Jo Kuhns at the age of 92 earned her wings and flew home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ.



Willie was born in Anacortes, WA to Willard S. Childs and Avon Childs (Baker) graduating from Anacortes High School in 1946.



Upon graduating Willie went to work at an orphanage in Seattle, WA and later as a nanny. Willie then moved to San Francisco, CA where she met and married Donald Taylor. Together they would have their three children.



The summer of 1961 Willie and her children moved back to her hometown of Anacortes. Willie had a strong work ethic taking on any work to support her young family, such as picking strawberries, in home caregiving, at Van de Kamps as a bakery girl, JC Penny's and ending her working career as a receptionist at Island Hospital.



May 29th, 1971 Willie married the love of her life Lyle E. Kuhns. Together they lived their life full of adventures which included but were not limited to dancing, sailing, camping, never ending home projects, garage selling, playing cards, hosting family and friends to Lyles infamous waffle feeds and many potlucks.



The only thing Willie loved more than her family was the Lord Jesus Christ.



Willie was proceeded in death by her husband Lyle Kuhns, sisters Margaret Winkler, Marian Johnson, Dorothy Norgaard and Prudence Mondhan, son Richard Taylor, son-in-law Keith Anderson, grand daughter Chelsea Anderson and great-grandson Henry Brown.



Willie is survived by her daughters Donna Anderson, Candy Thompson (Marvin), Karol Dennis (Mark), son Ken Kuhns, grandchildren Wendy Lawrence (Michael), Elizbeth Dixon (Brent), Megan Anderson, Johanna Anderson, Jake Anderson (Jenna), Josh Petrin (Sage), Donald Taylor, Katherine Taylor, Tyler Thompson (Holly), Jerad Thompson, Jameson Dennis, Japheth Dennis (Dora), Shaynan Dennis (Brittany), and Greyson Dennis. 20 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grand children and numerous nieces and nephews.



A special thank you to her niece Patty and husband Dan Douge and dear friends Skip and Scooter Ploeger.



A private celebration of life will be held August 29th.

