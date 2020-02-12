|
October 3, 1926 - January 25, 2020
Wilma Pansy Chase Houston, age 93, was born in Sturgis, Saskatchewan, Canada on October 3, 1926 and passed on January 25, 2020 in her home in Burlington, Washington.
As a young woman, Wilma boarded a train to Sedro-Woolley, Washington where she visited relatives and soon met David Houston.
They married on June 7, 1946 and settled in Samish Island. The couple moved to Sedro Woolley and raised three children. They lived in the Skagit Valley for 59 years of their married life.
Wilma and David enjoyed a full life of raising children, bowling and golfing together and made many life-long friends.
Wilma is survived by her children, Lloyd Houston, Connie Houston Lorenz and Christie Houston, Granddaughter Carleigh Thorson (Kris) and great-granddaughter Eloise Mae Thorson. She is also survived by her brothers Allan Chase, Garnet Jones and sister Shirley Cooke and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her Husband David Houston, Father Lloyd Chase, Mother Emily Chase Jones, Step- Father Clary Jones, Brothers Frank Chase, Adrian Chase and Ken Chase.
A celebration of life is planned for February 22, 2020 from 2-5pm at the Cedars Clubhouse in Burlington.
Donations in Wilma's honor may be sent to Hospice of Skagit County 227 Freeway Drive Suite A, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 16, 2020