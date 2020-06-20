

Winona June Jamison, 77, a resident of the Swinomish Reservation, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Kern Funeral Home. The family will then have a procession to the Cedar Hats on the Reservation, where a service will be held from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM.



Funeral arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home of Mount Vernon.





