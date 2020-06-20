Winona June Jamison, 77, a resident of the Swinomish Reservation, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Kern Funeral Home. The family will then have a procession to the Cedar Hats on the Reservation, where a service will be held from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home of Mount Vernon.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jun. 20, 2020.