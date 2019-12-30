|
May 29, 1923 -
December 17, 2019
Someone once called him a "Prince of a Man", which aptly describes Yale who passed away on 12/17/2019.
He was born in Wichita, Kansas to Noble and Harriet Gifford on May 29, 1923. There in Kansas he was active in his church, also Boy Scouts of America where he attained the rank of Eagle Scout.
Obviously he was a stellar student, for at age 18 he was employed by the FBI in Washington, DC where he taught fingerprint identification. In 1943 World War II found him serving his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps as captain and navigator on B24 Liberator Bombers.
After the war he returned to the FBI until he attended George Washington University. This is where he attended law school, graduating in 1950 with a Juris Doctor degree.
He married Marvel Eno in 1950 and they had three fine children. The family moved to Seattle, WA in 1958. There Yale was Vice President and Trust Officer of the Trust Department Estate Planning Division of Seattle-First National Bank (later Bank of America). He retired from the bank in 1985.
He married Sheila McKeag in 1975. Together they enjoyed many years of boating and traveling. They were members of the U.S. Power Squadron in Seattle and Oak Harbor where Yale taught boating safety classes. 1991 found the couple continuing their fondness of boating and travel after having moved to Anacortes and joining Fidalgo Yacht Club.
Yale's interest in reading encompassed many subjects and he had the capacity to remember most everything he read. He would graciously pass along printed items to folks after having conversations with them. Family was important to him; also fishing and taking long walks. Yale's reputation as a kind, intelligent, perfect gentleman is how he will always be remembered.
Survivors are his wife, Sheila, children Grant Gifford (Arizona), Gordon Gifford, (Bellingham, WA), Ann Gifford (Massachusetts), brother Eldon Gifford (Oregon), sister Donna Elder (Colorado), and 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Contributuons in his memory may be made to Island Hospital Foundation, 1211 24th St. Anacortes, WA, or to the charity of your choice.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date to honor him.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 8, 2020