Adrian Langley Notice
LANGLEY Adrian John Passed away peacefully at home in Burgh Le Marsh on
Friday 31st January 2020.
Aged 76 years.
Dearly loved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Uncle.
Adrian will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his family
and friends.
Adrian's funeral service will take place at Alford Crematorium on
Friday 28th February 2020, at 11:00am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to RNLI Skegness Branch.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneral
directors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Feb. 19, 2020
