|
|
|
BIRKS Alan Gordon B 14.04.1931
D 07.09.2020
A kind, gentle man.
Much loved husband of Wendy.
Caring Father of Helen (deceased), Andrew and Richard.
Proud Grandfather of Abigail & Ashley, Benedict & Theodor.
Much respected by those he worked with and taught, guiding them to their full potential as Headmaster.
He was involved in a great many aspects of Skegness life from sport to crime prevention, to each one giving his all, especially enjoying his involvement with King George V walk.
We will miss him so much, all with
our own special memories.
Due to present restrictions, a private funeral service will be held at Alford Crematorium on September 21st .
No flowers please but any donations to Parkinson's Society in memory of Alan would be greatly appreciated,
We will have a celebration of
Alan's life at a later date.
All enquiries to Graham Patchett Skegness Funeral Services
Tel: 01754 761758
Published in Skegness Standard on Sept. 16, 2020