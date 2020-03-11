|
|
|
In loving memory of
Andy Fletcher My loving son.
Ex Mayor of Skegness
15th March 2017.
Also remembering my darling husband's birthday,
on 19th March.
John James Fletcher.
What would I give for
one more day,
To see you in the same old way,
To hear your voices,
To see your smiles,
To sit and talk to you a while,
To see you coming through the door,
To say I Love You just once more.
Until we meet again
Love you forever
Ever-loving mam and
devoted wife Jo xxx
I will never forget either of you.
Published in Skegness Standard on Mar. 11, 2020