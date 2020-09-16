Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Walker

Notice Condolences

Anne Walker Notice
Walker Anne
née Curtis Passed away peacefully
at Hunters Creek
Nursing Home, Boston,
on Wednesday 2nd September 2020, aged 73 years, following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Beloved wife of Alfred,
much loved mum to
James and Kimberley, a dearly loved granny to Noah and Polly
and sister to Margery.

The funeral service and burial
will take place at St Mary's Parish Church in Wainfleet on
Thursday 17th September at 11:00am and the burial to follow thereafter.
Flowers will be most welcome.
Donations, if desired, may be sent
to the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Skegness Standard on Sept. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -