|
|
|
Walker Anne
née Curtis Passed away peacefully
at Hunters Creek
Nursing Home, Boston,
on Wednesday 2nd September 2020, aged 73 years, following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Beloved wife of Alfred,
much loved mum to
James and Kimberley, a dearly loved granny to Noah and Polly
and sister to Margery.
The funeral service and burial
will take place at St Mary's Parish Church in Wainfleet on
Thursday 17th September at 11:00am and the burial to follow thereafter.
Flowers will be most welcome.
Donations, if desired, may be sent
to the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Skegness Standard on Sept. 16, 2020