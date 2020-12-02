|
MULLALLY Barrie John
Of Chapel St Leonards
Late of Nottingham.
Passed away at
Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, on
Monday 16th November following a battle with Corona Virus. He was 77. He will be sadly missed by his brother phillip and wife Jane and their family. Also by his many friends in
Chapel St Leonards especially a good friend Christine. His funeral is at Alford Crematorium on 8th December.
Family flowers only please and at Barrie's request donations may be sent for Chapel St Leonards Church c/o
Graham Patchett
Skegness Funeral Services,
01754 761758
Rest in Peace Barrie.
Published in Skegness Standard on Dec. 2, 2020