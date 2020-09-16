|
|
|
POGSON Ben Safe in the arms of Jesus.
Ben Pogson, 92 years of Skegness, who left this life
peacefully on Wednesday
9th September 2020.
Treasured husband of the late Jean
and father of the late Alan and
also Andrew and Kate.
Funeral entrusted to Parkers Funeral Directors at Alford Crematorium
on Wednesday 23rd September 2020.
Memories and love I leave behind.
Flowers or Donations for
Keith's Rescue Dog's C/o
Parkers Funeral Directors
01754 880334.
Published in Skegness Standard on Sept. 16, 2020