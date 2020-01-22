|
Shipman Brian Colin Passed away peacefully at his home in Sloothby on the 15th of January 2020, aged 70 years.
A loving husband to Joyce.
Adored dad to Clare, Simon and Darren. A proud grandad to Molly, Finley, Darcie and Isabelle.
Brian will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Birdsong Green Burial Site on
Thursday 30th of January at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired payable to Macmillan Nurses.
Enquiries to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service,
39 South Street, Alford
Tel : 01507 463444
Published in Skegness Standard on Jan. 22, 2020