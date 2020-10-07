|
Lovering Ceri June Passed away at
Skegness Hospital on
Thursday 1 st October,
aged 86 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late David Lovering loving mum to Mark and Steve, Grandmother to Kelly and
Great Grandmother to Zak.
She will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all
her family and friends.
Ceri's funeral service will take place
at Alford Crematorium on
Friday 16th October 2020 at 10:00am.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneral
directors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Oct. 7, 2020